Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest

Men inspect a tornado damaged car in Adamsville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 2, 2023. A series of storms swept through McNairy County Friday night, resulting in dozens of destroyed homes and several casualties. (Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun via AP)

Forecasters are warning of more severe weather, including tornadoes, Tuesday in parts of the South and Midwest hammered just days ago by deadly storms.

That could mean more misery for people sifting through the wreckage of their homes in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois. Dangerous conditions also could stretch into parts of Missouri, southwest Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Farther south and west, fire danger will remain high.

“That could initially start as isolated supercells with all hazards possible — tornadoes, wind and hail — and then over time typically they form into a line (of thunderstorms) and continue moving eastward,” said Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Just last week, fierce storms that spawned tornadoes in 11 states killed at least 32 people as the system that began Friday plodded through Arkansas and traveled northeast through the South and into the Midwest and Northeast.

Men inspect a tornado damaged car in Adamsville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 2, 2023. A series of storms swept through McNairy County Friday night, resulting in dozens of destroyed homes and several casualties. (Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun via AP)

A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. A series of storms swept through McNairy County Friday night, resulting in several casualties. (Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun via AP)

Jaden Preslar and David Callahan look through the debris of tornado damaged homes in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. A series of storms swept through McNairy County Friday night, resulting in several casualties. (Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun via AP)

Pam Browne, right, laughs with volunteer Jamie Martin, as they pick out clothing at the Sullivan Community Center, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Sullivan, Ind., after a tornado moved through the area late Friday. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

Sullivan resident Joe Reed carries blankets to a car as he and his family salvage what they can, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Sullvian, Ind., after a tornado moved through the area late the night before. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

A trio of destroyed cars and debris are seen in a neighborhood on the south side of Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a tornado moved through the area late the night before. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

Crews work to restore power along Cantrell Road, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

A man drags tree limbs to a pile at the Foxcroft Woods Condominiums, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Cars line up along the road as cleanup continues from Friday’s tornado damage, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in west Little Rock, Ark. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, front left, talks with Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs, front right, as they tour storm damage outside the First United Methodist Church in Wynne, Ark., Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

The same conditions that fueled last week’s storms — an area of low pressure combined with strong southerly winds — will make conditions ideal for another round of severe weather Tuesday into early morning Wednesday, Bunker said.

Those conditions, which typically include dry air from the west going up over the Rockies and crashing into warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, are what make the U.S. so prone to tornadoes and other severe storms.

The threat of fire danger is expected to remain high Tuesday across portions of far western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle, northeast New Mexico and far southeastern Colorado, with low humidity, dry vegetation and wind gusts expected up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.