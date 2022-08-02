Front sparks storms from Gulf Coast to Northeast

An active thunderstorm complex moved over Nebraska in the afternoon and evening hours. At the back of this system a lot of these so called `anvil crawlers` could be seen.

(AP) — As a front slides to the east today, thunderstorms will likely cover a broad area that extends from the Gulf Coast to the interior Northeast.

Storms will tend to be isolated and most should stay below severe limits. However, locally gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

In the Upper Midwest, especially Minnesota, evening storms may turn severe. Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible.

These storms will largely be fueled by a return of well-above-average temperatures over the Central states. Sizzling heat is forecast as far north as South Dakota and southern Minnesota.

In the Southwest, showers and thunderstorms will expand northward with isolated flash flooding.

A sea breeze is forecast to keep portions of the Pacific coast relatively cool.

The tropics are expected to remain quiet at least through the end of the week.