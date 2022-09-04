Heavy rain floods roads, submerges cars in Georgia

A street is flooded in northwestern Georgia following heavy rain that fell Saturday night and Sunday morning.

(NewsNation) — Heavy rain in the past day has flooded streets and submerged cars in portions of northwestern Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday for Chattooga and Floyd counties, some areas of which were drenched with more than 10 inches of rain over the past 12 hours.

“Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties,” Kemp said in a statement. “As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning through Sunday night and a flood warning effective through Monday night for the impacted areas. NWS warned drivers to turn around if they come across water on the roads.

The mayor for the city of Summerville said the south end downtown has seen the majority of flooding, 11Alive reported. Residents are being advised to boil water before using it.

Homes were flooded and cars were submerged near Summerville, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Videos and photos on social media show the extent of the damage.