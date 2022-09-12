Great Lakes, Gulf Coast see rain, tropics remain placid

A roseate spoonbill, left, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

(AP) — A storm stalled over the Great Lakes today will continue to impact parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana with rounds of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible as downpours hit the same areas.

The same storm will help to bring wet weather farther east as well. Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the Upstate New York through the mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic will enhance rain in this area, bringing heavier-than-normal downpours. Low-lying and poor drainage areas will be most susceptible to flooding.

Dry conditions are expected in the Plains, allowing for heat to build for many.

Monsoonal moisture will help bring showers to portions of Arizona, Nevada and the higher elevations of California.

While what once was Hurricane Earl brings rain to Canada, the rest of the tropics remain quiet two days after the traditional peak of hurricane season.