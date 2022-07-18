Heat grips West, Southwest with storms in the East

(AP) — An approaching cold front will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms up and down the East Coast today. The heaviest storms in this swath will be centered mainly over New England and the mid-Atlantic and can produce gusty winds and localized flash flooding.

Storms in the Southeast will become more sporadic but will remain tropical in nature.

Much of the High Plains are expected to remain dry and hot, with extreme western North Dakota perhaps having a late-day thunderstorm as a storm moves in from the West. This storm will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to northern Montana, with the main risks including damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

At the same time, monsoonal moisture will continue to funnel into the Southwest, allowing for a low chance of thunderstorms into California.

The tropics remain quiet for both the Atlantic basin and the Gulf of Mexico to kick off the week.