Heat heads for Northeast, bringing storms

(AP) — Hot and humid air that has lingered over the South Central and Southeast states will surge northward over the Ohio Valley today and is headed for the Northeast Saturday.

On the leading edge of the hot and humid air, showers and thunderstorms will dot the Northeast.

Along a push of cooler air, showers and locally severe thunderstorms will fire from Michigan to Texas. A few downpours will dot parts of Florida.

Farther northwest and deeper into a push of much colder air, rain will fall over portions of the northern Plains. However, a change to snow will take place from north to south over the Rockies. A major snowstorm is forecast to develop over Colorado and northern Wyoming and persist into Saturday.

Much of the West Coast will be dry. Gusty winds in California and the Southwest could lead to wildfires.