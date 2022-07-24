Rooftop party blur city background of blurry sunrise or happy golden hour sunset evening with heatwave, sunmmer sun heat wave, and cityscape buildings skyline backdrop for June Solstice

(NewsNation) — An intense heat wave continues to impact 160 million people in the North, as temperatures will near the 100-degree mark.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories were issued Sunday for 85 million Americans in regions with temperature hitting 105 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service. This heat can be very dangerous, so it is important to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors if possible.

A potent cold front will extend from New York to Illinois Sunday, producing strong thunderstorms. The main threats will be flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

It will be dangerously hot ahead of the cold front with temperatures feeling like they’re 90-105 degrees during the peak of the afternoon heat.

Strong thunderstorms with damaging winds will impact a swath from Montana to western Nebraska.

Also, the NWS reported that severe weather and flash flood threats are expected to stretch from the Middle Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday.

Monsoonal storms will impact the Southwest and Southern Rockies through Monday, bringing daily rounds of excessive rainfall and isolated flash flooding, according to the NWS.

The heat wave will continue this week in the Northwest, with temperatures 8-17 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Temperatures are expected to reach between 92-110 degrees in Washington state and parts of Oregon. The NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Warning Sunday for the week, and provided proper heat safety tips.

