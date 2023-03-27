Three ways to help Mississippi communities devastated by the tornado

Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father’s demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(NewsNation) — Recovery efforts are underway in Mississippi after a devastating tornado tore through the state leaving 25 dead, 55 injured and at least 2,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

The tornado first landed in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, before travelling northeast, destroying the neighboring towns of Silver City and Winona. Communities in these areas are seeking support as they work to rebuild.

1. Donate food and water

Donations of bottled water, canned goods, other non-perishable food items and paper products are being accepted at multiple locations throughout the state. A list of supplies needed can be found here.

The Rolling Fork National Guard/Civic center is taking donations at the Old Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The city of Gluckstadt is also taking donations at City Hall, Sullivan’s Marketplace and Season’s Seafood.

The city of Hattiesburg is accepting donations at any fire station.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is partnering with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to accept donations.

2. Donate through GoFundMe

GoFundMe has launched a centralized effort to support those affected by the Mississippi tornado. Fundraisers hoping to raise money for rebuilding, offsetting medical expenses and covering memorial costs can be found on the platform. Each

This page lists several verified fundraisers anyone can donate to.

The fundraisers include general relief efforts for the impacted communities in both Mississippi and parts of Alabama, as well as efforts towards specific families who are looking for support.

3. Donate through Red Cross

The American Red Cross is working with local partners to provide meals, emotional support and a safe place to stay, according to a press release.

Donations for Red Cross efforts in Mississippi can be made here.

“More than 150 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground now in impacted areas and more help is on the way. We are deploying almost 140 additional disaster workers and several trailers carrying relief supplies, including tarps, clean-up kits, first aid kits and more are also enroute to the area,” reads the press release by the Red Cross.