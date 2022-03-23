ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — It was like a scene from the movie “Twister” when a truck took a beating then kept on driving through a tornado in Central Texas on Monday.

“He was in shock; he was crying,” said Ruben Briones, who helped the driver of the red pickup truck on Highway 290 in Elgin, Texas.

The now-viral video, shot by a storm chaser, shows a red truck driving down a road as it gets blown over onto its side by a tornado. The truck was then spun around before getting flipped back upright onto its wheels.

“He told me it was scary,” said Briones, who added the driver is from Manor but has left the truck in Elgin, near where the tornado touched down, for the time being.

Below are images of what the truck looks like now. The windows are blown out. The side panels are dented and scraped. The rearview mirrors are gone.

Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

Keith Leschber, an Elgin resident, also happens to drive a red pickup truck. It was parked safely at home when the tornado hit, but his friends worried when they saw the video.

“He sees me and runs up to me, and I’m like, ‘What’s up man?’ He said, ‘I just want to see if you’re alright. I saw that red truck, and I didn’t know if it was you,'” he said.

The driver of the red truck seen in the video only has minor injuries.

“He had a scrape or some cuts on his left arm,” said Commander Aaron Crim with the Elgin Police Department.

Crim said he spoke with the driver on the side of the road shortly after the tornado hit.

“I asked if he was OK, and he shook his head and didn’t really answer me,” he said. At that point, Crim had not seen the video yet.

“Now I understand why he had a blind stare. I’m sure he was scared to death,” he said.

Crim said a woman who identified herself as an off-duty EMT had wrapped the driver’s arm in a bandage.

Police said they believe he’s in his late teens or 20s.