‘High chance’ of tropical depression forming next week, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical wave now has a “high chance” of developing into a tropical depression as it moves across the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Friday, forecasters described Invest 95L as “a small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, … producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

The disturbance has a 70% chance of developing over the next seven days. The NHC said it could become a tropical depression by early next week.

“95L is looking better organized tonight, as thunderstorms have been firing consistently around the disturbance center throughout the day,” News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said. “Conditionals will remain generally favorable for continued organization the next few days as it moves over very warm water, with limited environmental wind shear.”

If Invest 95L develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Emily.

“Afterwards, the storm will likely face strong wind shear and may struggle to maintain its integrity next week,” Berardelli said. “The system is still 2,500 miles from Florida and a lot can change, but we have plenty of time to watch it.”

Tropical Storm Don

Tropical Storm Don continued its north-northwestern turn on Friday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Don was moving at 12 mph. Its maximum sustained winds remained at 60 mph.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days,” forecasters said. “Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.”

Don is expected to remain offshore when it passes Newfoundland, Canada on Sunday.