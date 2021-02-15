Historic snow covers Galveston beaches

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) — A period of rain and freezing rain and sleet fell overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Light snow piled on to Galveston beaches, where it is still bitterly cold Monday morning, according to NewsNation affiliate CW39.

More bitter cold is expected Tuesday.

On Monday morning, CW39 Houston has been giving viewers a live look at Galveston beach where snow is covering the sand along the Galveston Gulf Coast.

CW39 Houston’s new meteorologist Star Harvey, a southern California native, had this reaction: