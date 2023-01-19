How can I help the July Kentucky flood victims?

(NewsNation) — Although months have passed since July floods devastated Kentucky, a large portion of the state has been unable to rebuild.

There are ways, though, to help people still being affected from the aftermath of severe storms that brought heavy rain, wind and flooding to the eastern part of the state. Homes were swept away and 44 people died.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by the floods. All donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes, according to his website. Those who want to donate can do so by clicking this link or mailing one in to: Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601. In the memo line, you should note the donation is for the “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

Millions of dollars have already been raised from tens of thousands of individuals and organizations “from all over the world,” according to the governor’s website. These include funds for funeral expenses, building new homes and home repairs.

Christian Appalachian Project

The Kentucky-based nonprofit accepts donations for families.

“Your best gift can provide safe shelter, food, and hope to neighbors who are suffering,” the Christian Appalachian Project said on its website.

Donations can be given here.

Red Cross

The organization said the American Red Cross responded to the flooding in both Missouri and Kentucky, providing care for almost 430 residents in 13 shelters across Eastern Kentucky, and provided thousands of overnight stays for residents forced to leave their homes.

To help with more of its disaster relief efforts, click on this link.