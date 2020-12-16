Northeast braces for major winter storm

(NewsNation Now) — A major winter storm is expected to impact much of the northeast Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several states, stretching from Virginia to Maine, are under a Winter Storm Warning as of Wednesday morning.

How much snow?

It’s a wide area from eastern West Virginia in Massachusetts that could see as much as a foot of snow.

The heaviest though central and Pennsylvania, where they can see as much as 2 feet of snow in a short period of time Wednesday afternoon through about Thursday morning.

In the metros, Boston 8 to 12 inches of snow out of the system, up to a foot in New York City, Philadelphia, 6 to 8 inches.

15 to 20 miles to the north and northwest of Philadelphia, 2 feet of snow in portions of Pennsylvania.

Ice accumulation could not just slow down traffic in a big way, but also cause power outages.

Oklahoma had multiple winter weather systems come in over the last month and up to 4 to 5 inches of snow. Conditions will improve in the plains states by Wednesday afternoon.

Ice and snow expected in Western sections of North Carolina into the Ohio Valley and then through the day Wednesday into the evening, watch the snow spread into the Northeast.

This is when this turns into a nor’easter pulling in moisture from the Atlantic cold air from Canada. It just means a whole lot of snow, especially Pennsylvania, stretching into New York on Wednesday evening continue into New England into Thursday.

It will be until Thursday night that this activity begins to pull out of the United States.

NewsNation will be tracking the storms live, keep an eye on the weather in your area any time by downloading our NewsNation Now app to get the hourly forecast.