How to be prepared for storms to protect yourself and loved ones

(NewsNation Now) — Overwhelming devastation from the series of storms that left several communities reeling is illustrating how unpredictable and how deadly tornadoes can be.

Whether you live in a particularly tornado-prone area or not, it’s wise to learn what to do before, during and after a tornado to protect yourself and the ones you love.

“It’s a great time to really be thinking about what you can do in advance to get your family and yourself prepared in the event of tornadoes or other severe weather activity,” American Red Cross of Illinois first responder Holly Baker said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“One of the things you definitely want to be prepared about is knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning,” she said.

A watch means the weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and a warning means there’s actually been one spotted.

“So you definitely want to take action right away when there’s a tornado warning,” she said. “And that means taking some steps ahead of time like getting your emergency preparedness kit ready for your family, creating an evacuation plan, maybe going through it a few times, way before the disaster actually strikes.”

