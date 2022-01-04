How to prepare for roadside emergencies

(NewsNation Now) — Roadside emergencies can result from all manner of mayhem: Fires, floods, blizzards — and that’s just for starters. To prepare for such scenarios, here’s a list of items that you should keep in your car (and a checklist of car-safety tips) before setting out on that journey:
Essentials
- phone charger
- bottled water
- snacks
- paper towels
- flashlight with batteries
- booster cables
- first aid kit
- flares or other warning devices
Winter must-haves
- blankets
- tire chains
- sand or kitty litter for slick roads
- small shovel
- ice scraper
Check before leaving
- windshield wipers
- heater/defroster
- headlights and brake lights
- at least half a tank of gas
- battery
- brakes
- tread on tires
If you ever find yourself in a an emergency on the road, AAA has some advice.
“If it’s a life-threatening emergency, you want to call 911; if it’s a non-life-threatening emergency, then you can call AAA and we can come out to you as soon as we can get to you,” said David Bennett, a AAA expert.
As for major slowdowns, “You can call the local non-emergency line for the area for the emergency dispatch or your local police station so they can kind of give you some information on, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Is this going to be a while? How far is the accident ahead?’ Things you don’t want to do is start driving on the shoulder or the median because that’s now going to block access for the emergency vehicles, tow trucks, first responders.”
