How to stay warm without power or heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Staying warm during rolling blackouts is much easier said than done, but there are a few easy things you can do to keep your home as warm as possible until the heat is restored.

Close your blinds and curtains to prevent warm air from escaping around your window.

Close vents and doors in rooms you aren’t using unless they’re bathrooms or your kitchen. You don’t want pipes to freeze.

Stuff towels or blankets in front of your doors to prevent warm air from escaping outside.

Layer your clothing and break out the blankets.

Leave your home and go to a warming center or public building, but keep in mind they may also have rolling blackouts.

There are certain things you don’t want to do because they can be dangerous.