How to stay warm without power or heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Staying warm during rolling blackouts is much easier said than done, but there are a few easy things you can do to keep your home as warm as possible until the heat is restored.
- Close your blinds and curtains to prevent warm air from escaping around your window.
- Close vents and doors in rooms you aren’t using unless they’re bathrooms or your kitchen. You don’t want pipes to freeze.
- Stuff towels or blankets in front of your doors to prevent warm air from escaping outside.
- Layer your clothing and break out the blankets.
- Leave your home and go to a warming center or public building, but keep in mind they may also have rolling blackouts.
There are certain things you don’t want to do because they can be dangerous.
- Don’t light a bunch of candles. They can be knocked over and become a fire hazard.
- Don’t try to heat your home with your oven. An unattended oven can be a fire hazard or even a carbon monoxide risk to everyone in your home.
- Don’t sit in the garage with a running car to get warm. It also can create a carbon monoxide risk.
- Don’t bring a grill, smoker, chimenea, or burn barrel inside for heat. Each one causes fire risks and can also present carbon monoxide dangers.