NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — We’re now able to see the scope of the damage and destruction Hurricane Ida left behind in Louisiana.

More than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power Monday as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday and early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired.

Looking to help the relief effort? The following are some groups offering aid to victims and how readers can assist.

American Red Cross

Nexstar Media Wire has teamed up with the American Red Cross to provide financial help for its disaster recovery efforts. You can click here to donate.

“More emergency supplies will be moving into the region as the weather improves and roads are reopened,” the American Red Cross said in a news release. “In the coming days, dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles will begin bringing food and relief supplies to people across the region.”

In the hours following the storm, the Red Cross opened 60 community shelters for about 2,500 people. The group has also served meals and passed out comfort kits and health services to people in need.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army said they have an emergency response crew in Texas ready to assist victims in Louisiana. They have 35 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens that can produce up to 20,000 meals a day. The organization also has a command unit, refrigerated truck, laundry unit, shower unit and a bunkhouse. You can click here to donate.

As #Ida approaches, #SalvationArmy disaster teams in our Alabama, Louisiana & Mississippi Division are getting personnel, supplies and equipment ready … and getting some help from Salvation Army #Texas including a pre-staged command team & feeding units https://t.co/vWfb1SspWy pic.twitter.com/BbnSjpDQBy — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2021

World Central Kitchen

The World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, began preparing meals for emergency shelters on Sunday. Andrés wrote on Twitter they have supplied three kitchens with over 10,000 meals.

Found 20,000 pieces of fresh fruit for @WCKitchen meals! Reporting from our friends AJ’s Produce in New Orleans…no electricity but they jumped in to support! WCK team has been cooking non-stop because no power means no food or shops…We’ve seen many people desperate for a meal… pic.twitter.com/or8slUU7Kr — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 30, 2021

Helping the Louisiana area since Hurricane Katrina, Project Hope said it’s sending 11 volunteers to Louisiana and will also give out 8,000 hygiene kits, which include shampoo, soap, a toothbrush, deodorant, washcloth and a first-aid kit. The group will also give out N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during rescue efforts. Donations can be made here.

Rebuilding Together

The New Orleans chapter of Rebuilding Together is taking donations and has an Amazon wish list of supplies that will be sent to people affected.

We are thinking of our neighbors in Louisiana who are being impacted by the devastating #HurricaneIda. Once we know Ida's full impact, our affiliates will be on the ground, helping neighbors rebuild. Help support recovery efforts here: https://t.co/1ru3mcsfyS #ReadyRebuildRecover — Rebuilding Together (@RebldgTogthr) August 30, 2021

Save the Children

Primarily focused on assisting children and families, Save the Children is helping families find care for themselves and children, as well as assist learning centers and child care facilities impacted by the hurricane. You can donate to their organization here.

As #HurricaneIda slams into the Gulf Coast, Save the Children stands ready to respond to the urgent needs of children and their families impacted by this powerful storm.



Learn more about our response 👇 https://t.co/Oc6MtUDme1 — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) August 29, 2021

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.