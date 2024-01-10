Hurricane-force winds, snow and rain threaten Southern California

If you’re planning on enjoying a nice time in the Southern California mountains this week, you’d better snap back to reality. The threat of strong winds, rain and mountain snow remains in effect in some areas, causing the National Weather Service to ask the public to “expect delays & consider delaying travel.”

In areas like Santa Clarita, strong wind gusts could make driving difficult and even overturn some high-profile vehicles. High wind warnings and advisories have been put into place for the northern half of L.A. County and portions of Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Those wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 70 mph and perhaps even 80 mph on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS, especially in mountain and foothill areas and in southwest Santa Barbara County.

Even if you’re not in one of those areas, the strong winds will likely impact you, said KTLA’s Kacey Montoya.

“This is going to impact everybody watching TV right now, so just be prepared for a windy night,” she said.

Snow is also expected in the Grapevine and Tejon Pass, with as much as 2 or 3 inches likely, though those figures could be higher, the NWS said.

“Snow levels will be 4000-4500 feet, lowering to around 3000 feet by early Thursday,” the NWS said. “A winter storm warning is in effect, with 2-5 inches of snow in the mountains, including the I-5 near Tejon Pass, cold wind chills due to strong winds, and low visibility in blowing snow. Significant travel delays are likely.”