(NewsNation) — There are now 8 confirmed death related to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials.

In Charlotte county, officials report there have been six storm-related deaths confirmed, with another in Volusia County. Local Orlando outlets reported a 72-year-old man from Deltona drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.

The news follows statements from President Joe Biden Thursday morning saying the death toll following Hurricane Ian may be “substantial.”

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” Biden said, speaking at FEMA’s headquarters. “The numbers are still unclear but we are hearing what may be reports of substantial loss of life.”

Both the updated death count and Biden’s comments also confirms statements from Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister who, speaking with the sheriff in Lee County, says they suffered “catastrophic loss and total devastation” and that the death toll is believed, but not yet confirmed, to be in the hundreds.

Likewise, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Lee and Charlotte counties are “basically off the grid” due to widespread power outages during a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida.

DeSantis also said there are at least two unconfirmed deaths reported in connection with Hurricane Ian.

“We don’t know that they’re linked to the storm,” he said, although he added it “appeared likely” that the deaths were connected.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed search and rescue missions have discovered deaths following Hurricane Ian.

“We remain optimistic that our search and rescue efforts will be fruitful, and we ask that residents remain safely indoors to prevent any additional unnecessary deaths,” public information officer Chris Hall told NewsNation.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno expressed the same sentiment during an interview with “Good Morning America.” Marceno said he feared the death toll could be in the “hundreds” although, at the time, he did not have “confirmed numbers” on any potential death toll.

Marceno went on to say that although they were receiving thousands of 911 calls — from places that included Fort Myers — the roadways and bridges were impassable.

“It crushed us,” Marceno said. “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”

These updates follow the decimation of towns and neighborhoods along the central part of Florida, which has left more than 2 million households without power.

Those who sustained losses in designated areas can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA. They can also use the FEMA app.