WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the Federal Emergency Management Agency assesses the damage in Florida, following the destruction left behind after Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden vowed that Floridians and the federal government will “work together as one team.”

However, it could get complicated as hundreds of thousands of homes, which lie in flood-risk areas, may not be recognized by FEMA’s flood maps, according to First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group. That may become an issue for many homeowners who are in desperate need of federal resources to repair and rebuild.

This comes as the focus is also turning to response to emergencies and helping people in Georgia and South Carolina. On Friday, Biden approved federal emergency aid for South Carolina to supplement Ian recovery efforts.

The FEMA center in Atlanta is open and helping coordinate the response in Florida while monitoring what may happen in Georgia, WXIA reports. The agency said it’s well prepared with 10 FEMA regions, including the one based in Atlanta.

National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues. And in Washington, Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assistance for recovery once Ian passes.

Biden said he made it clear to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and city mayors in the state that Washington was ready and able to help in any way that the state needed.

The president recently approved a major disaster declaration for individual assistance in nine Florida counties.

So far, the Biden administration has directed FEMA to provide more than 7.5 million liters of water, more than 6.5 million meals and around 110,000 gallons of fuel. Not all of it has been delivered yet, but that’s the commitment so far.