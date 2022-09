(NewsNation) — Fire rescue personnel across the Gulf Coast of Florida are actively working to save people stranded in dangerous situations by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon.

A firefighter in Naples, Florida, posted video on Facebook of the rescue of a woman trapped in water outside the fire department building that had risen to chest-high. Debris is visible floating in the water and high winds and rain can also be seen battering the area.

The rescue can be viewed above.