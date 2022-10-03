Florida a ‘warzone’ after Ian, search expert says

(NewsNation) — U.S. veteran and head of the search and rescue team Project Dynamo Bryan Stern called southwest Florida a “warzone” after Hurricane Ian tore through the region last week.

“It’s pretty terrible out here,” Stern said on NewsNation Live Monday. “The damage is catastrophic. It looks like a war zone and I say that with a tremendous amount of war zone experience.”

Project Dynamo has undertaken projects in Afghanistan, Ukraine and now Florida, where Stern is from.

“I actually rescued somebody yesterday who saw me on your show from a Ukraine piece that you did and she said you’re that guy on TV from Ukraine and I said yes ma’am I’m here for you,” Stern said.

