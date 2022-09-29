(NewsNation) — After evacuating her home in Siesta Key to Sarasota due to Hurricane Ian, one Florida woman still doesn’t know the current condition of her home.

“I have no idea what happened to my house,” Jacquie Jordan told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian, which is now considered a tropical storm, continued to pummel through inland Florida Thursday morning after making landfall Wednesday, with winds reaching 155 mph at one point.

Jordan evacuated Monday night, and now she is doing the best she can to stay in communication with the people she cares about.

To do this without electricity, Jordan said she’s using her phone, and looking at the Ring video doorbell app and Facebook.

“You have to put your priorities quickly in order, and it’s about your family and your pets and taking care of your friends and your neighbors,” she said. “That’s all that matters in a time like this, and you’ll go back and deal with your shelter and possessions afterward.”

Everybody’s been checking in and helping each other out, Jordan added.

“The Floridians really have each other’s backs,” she said.