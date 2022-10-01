How will costs of Ian compare to other hurricanes?

Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(NewsNation) — There’s no telling yet how much it will cost to repair damages caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, but estimates from insurance experts range anywhere from $28 billion to “well over” $100 billion.

Homes and businesses were leveled across southwest and central Florida when Ian tore through earlier this week, leaving dozens dead and millions without power.

Hurricane Ian has likely caused “well over $100 billion’’ in damage, including $63 billion in privately insured losses, according to the disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. Other estimates put the damages between $28 billion and $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

Some in Florida are still recovering from Hurricane Irma, which resulted in an estimated $59 billion in damages when it struck the state in 2017.

Some regions never fully recover from the devastating effects of a hurricane. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina cost 1,800 people their lives, left millions displaced and accrued an estimated $125 billion in damages.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy hit the eastern seaboard, leveling parts of Florida, New Jersey and New York. That storm did an estimated $70 billion in damages.