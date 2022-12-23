(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian caused a great deal of damage in Florida, but it hasn’t stopped travelers from wanting to journey there.

Visitors have still made their way to the Sunshine State, even as neighbors continue helping each other clean up from the deadly storm.

“The wonderful thing about the type of tourists that Key West attracts is that they love our community,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. “They will come down whether there’s debris in the streets, whether their local restaurants aren’t serving as many meals as they used to,” she said. “They really pitch in and help, so we’ve seen very little impact on tourism.”

Along with cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, Johnston said, structures in Key West are being repaired and reinforced so they can make sure the city is safe “for generations to come.”

