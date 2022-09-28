ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian is likely to weaken as it reaches land and winds will decrease in intensity by the afternoon.

“I think from this point on, we’re likely going to see (Ian) weakening,” said NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily. “That’s the only piece of good news I can say, but it is grinding up this portion of Florida here.”

Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. An increase of just two mph would make it a Category 5.

Forecasters said some west Florida residents could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet.

