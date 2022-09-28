Latest updates: Thousands without power as Ian approaches

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian’s extremely dangerous eyewall has begun pummeling Florida’s west coast, nearing landfall just after 1 p.m. local time as a Category 4 hurricane north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 155 mph, meaning it is only 2 mph short of intensifying to a Category 5 storm (157 mph), with higher wind gusts, NHC said.

"There it goes": Trees start falling near reporter Brian Entin as he reports from path of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Latest: https://t.co/bCZ6RRe706 pic.twitter.com/bfhDQj7zn4 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 28, 2022

1:42 p.m. CT: More than 6K without power statewide

A total of 668,053 customers were without power in Florida Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US. The most outages reported in Lee County, where more than 225,000 people were without power.

1:20 p.m. CT: Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes warns of flooding

During a briefing, Hopes said a water storm surge and flooding is yet to come. He encouraged residents to shelter in place and noted that more than 5,120 evacuees are in shelters and schools.

Additionally, seven utility teams are staged at strategic locations throughout the county to aid in recovery. There were about 25,000 power outages reported and 4,300 restored as of 2 p.m. local time.

12:55 p.m. CT: White House announces hurricane preparation, Biden FEMA visit

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing that President Joe Biden will visit the FEMA headquarters Thursday for a briefing on Hurricane Ian.

The Biden-Harris Administration also has taken the following steps for hurricane preparation steps:

12:53 p.m. CT: Landfall expected; predicted to decrease in severity

According to NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in 15 to 20 minutes. He also predicted the hurricane will decrease in severity after it makes landfall.

12:47 p.m. CT: DeSantis requests Major Disaster declaration from Biden

In a press briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested a Major Disaster declaration from President Biden for all 67 counties of the state.

As part of this request, DeSantis also asking that Biden approve a FEMA federal cost share of 60% for 45 days to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

This FEMA funding would support debris removal and emergency protective measures to help counties that will be directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. The President has the authority to issue a waiver and increase the federal cost share for hurricane recovery. The approval of this funding has the potential to save Florida communities and the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

12:39 p.m. CT: Ian pushing water out of Tampa Bay

According to NewsNation affiliate WFLA, water along the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa started receding as Hurricane Ian approached.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department also posted several photos of water receding from the bay.

“The water has receded, a clear sign that Hurricane Ian is drawing near,” the department said.

12:16 p.m. CT: Hurricane conditions spreading across SW Florida

Hurricane conditions are now spreading across portions of southwestern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Earth Networks Station at the Naples Grande Beach Resort reported a wind gust of 112 mph.

12:11 p.m. CT: Curfew issued, flooded roads in Naples

The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew over extremely hazardous conditions on its roadways. The curfew is effective immediately until further notice.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department posted video and photos on social media of flooded streets in the city.

“Please stay off the roads in Naples until the storm has passed. The roads are unsafe,” the city posted.

12:06 p.m. CT: 200,00 power outages in Florida

In a noon press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are currently 200,00 power outages reported across Florida and predicted it’s “just a drop in the bucket” for things to come. According to reports, 7,000 people in Tampa alone are without power.

12: p.m. CT: Orlando prepares for flooding

According to a tweet from the City of Orlando, crews are proactively cleaning storm drains, staying out as long as possible to ensure roads stay clear by removing fallen debris as the storm approaches.

11:50 a.m. CT: Ian nears landfall

Hurricane Ian’s extremely dangerous eyewall nears landfall just before 1 p.m. local time as a Category 4 hurricane north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area.

Photo of flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian in the city of Naples Florida, courtesy of the City of Naples, FL Government Facebook page.

This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the southwest coast of Florida. Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NOAA via AP)

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 4:26 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NOAA via AP )

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. (NOAA via AP)

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving millions people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NOAA via AP)

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)

11:43 a.m. CT: Enhanced risk for tornadoes

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center warns of an enhanced risk for tornadoes along Florida’s eastern coastline near Daytona & West Palm Beach from Ian’s outer rainbands.

11:39 a.m. CT: Florida Disaster Fund activated

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support Florida’s communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“The Governor and I are thankful for the graciousness of those looking to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need,” the Florida first lady said. “I am pleased to announce that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund so that people can donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian. We greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of organizations and individuals from across the country looking to support Floridians, thank you.”

Here’s how you can help.

11:25 a.m. CT: Extreme wind warning in effect

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Englewood, Rotonda and Grove City until 1:00 p.m. CDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Treat these extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter, the NWS warns.

11:11 a.m. CT: Ian pushes toward shore

Hurricane Ian’s extremely dangerous eyewall is now moving toward shore as a Category 4 hurricane at Sanibel and Captiva Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

10:55 a.m. CT: Catastrophic wind damage is beginning

Catastrophic wind damage is beginning along the southwestern coast of Florida near the expected landfall location, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend well inland.

10:46 a.m. CT: 12-18 ft storm surge expected

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a catastrophic storm surge of 12-18 ft above-ground level somewhere along the Florida coastline — somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.

Residents in those areas should urgently follow any evacuation orders in effect.

10 a.m. CT: Eye about 45 miles west of Naples

Air Force and NOAA hurricane hunters located the eye of the hurricane about 45 miles west of Naples, Florida, moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph.

9:45 a.m. CT: DeSantis briefing

“It is now a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of up to 155 mph — that is knocking on the door of a Category 5 storm,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

“Don’t go outside in the eye of the storm,” DeSantis warns. “It’s still dangerous. There is actually a calmness if the center of the hurricane is right over you … even if it seems calm, wait to make sure that the storm has actually passed.”

9:45 a.m. CT: Highest at-risk counties

The highest-risk counties are from Collier County up to Sarasota County, and the most recent track has the storm making landfall in Charlotte County.

“If you are in any of those counties, it is no longer possible to safely evacuate,” DeSantis said. “It’s time to hunker down and prepare for this storm. This is a powerful storm that should be treated like you would treat if a tornado was approaching your home.”

9:16 a.m. CT: Likely tornado produced by outer bands of Ian

Parts of Florida’s east coast faced a storm surge threat as well, and isolated tornadoes were spinning off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.

9:15 a.m. CT: Cuba begins to restore some power

Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. At least two people were reported killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.