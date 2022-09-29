Latest updates: Hurricane Ian weakens to tropical storm

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian continued to pummel through inland Florida Thursday morning as a Tropical Storm and is expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day.

Ian hit landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast near the heavily populated Fort Myers area.

Maximum sustained winds at one point Wednesday reached 155 mph, only 2 mph short of intensifying to a Category 5 storm with higher wind gusts, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, maximum sustained winds were at 65 mph. The NHC warned that Ian would bring catastrophic flooding as it barreled inland Thursday.

7:15 a.m. CT: Ian produces catastrophic flooding over east-central Florida

Ian continues through Florida, producing catastrophic flooding over east-central Florida, according to the NHC.

7:00 a.m. CT: At least one storm death confirmed in Florida

A 72-year-old man was found dead in water in a canal behind his home in Deltona near Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Authorities said he appeared to be using a hose to drain his pool into the wide canal and fell down an incline.

6:30 a.m. CT: More than 2.5 million households in Florida were still without power

According to PowerOutage.us, 2.5 million households were still without power. The outages were widespread but concentrated heavily in the southwest portion of the state where the hurricane first hit.

6:00 a.m CT: President Joe Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster in Florida. He has approved and ordered Federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

5:55 a.m. CT: Flash flood emergency issued for eastern Florida cities.

NWS Melbourne tweeted that flash flood emergencies have been issued for Altamonte Springs, Heathrow, Sanford and Lake Mary as Tropical Storm Ian pummels through the area. Warnings are urging residents to seek higher ground immediately.

5:30 a.m. CT: Transformers blow up in Riverview, Florida

Just before 5:30 a.m. CT, several transformers blew up in Riverview in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. There were reports of transformers leaning in the area shortly before the explosions, NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported.

5:16 a.m. CT: Sanibel Causeway damaged

Hurricane Ian took out a major chunk of the Sanibel Causeway which connects Sanibel islands to Florida’s mainland.

5:02 a.m. CT: Tropical Storm Ian pounds east Florida with rain as the storm continues northeast

Just west of Melbourne and south of Orlando, Tropical Storm Ian continues to flood Florida as it moves toward the northeast. Winds are sustained at 65 mph, but flooding is expected to reach up to a foot of rainfall on Florida’s east coast.

There is potential that Tropical Storm Ian could regain strength over the Atlantic, which means it could hit Georgia and the Carolinas as a possibly strengthened hurricane.

4:00 a.m. CT: Hurricane Ian weakens to a tropical storm

At 4 a.m. CT, the NHC reported that Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm, but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

3:00 a.m. CT: 2.5 million without power

Florida’s electric provider map reports that 2,502,268 people were without power.

3:00 a.m. CT: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a total of 1,585 service calls since 12 p.m. CT Wednesday

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received 1,585 service calls, with 349 of them for weather-related things such as downed trees or power lines.

