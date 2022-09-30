(NewsNation) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday, will be a historic storm, especially for those on the southwest coast of the state.

There are still some unknowns when it comes to the hurricane’s damage and toll.

Here are the numbers we know so far:

700 rescues have been performed, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday evening. The Wall Street Journal reported that the governor did not list the number of deaths caused by the storm as it would take time to confirm fatalities.

have been performed, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday evening. The Wall Street Journal reported that the governor did not list the number of deaths caused by the storm as it would take time to confirm fatalities. Rainfall levels along Ian’s trajectory went from 14 to almost 17 inches as the storm moved through coastal counties, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

as the storm moved through coastal counties, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Hurricane Ian slammed the coast as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. That’s only a few mph less than it would be for a Category 5 storm.

That’s only a few mph less than it would be for a Category 5 storm. 2.5 million were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm, but by law no one could be forced to go.

were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm, but by law no one could be forced to go. Almost 2 million people still don’t have power: PowerOutage.us said out of 11,134,642 customers tracked, 1,994,431 are still without electricity. About 42,000 linemen and associated personnel are on the ground trying to restore power.

The Florida Department of Transportation has over 1,300 people on the ground who have cleared more than 1,100 miles of roadway so far. DeSantis said traffic in the state is “flowing” better than had been anticipated so soon after a hurricane. FDOT has also inspected or reopened 800 bridges across the state, including 67 high-priority ones in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

people on the ground who have cleared more than miles of roadway so far. DeSantis said traffic in the state is “flowing” better than had been anticipated so soon after a hurricane. FDOT has also inspected or reopened bridges across the state, including 67 high-priority ones in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties. 1.6 million gallons of fuel have been sent into southwest Florida to support the hurricane response. “The fuel supply is flowing. It’s just a matter of the gas stations (needing) to have power,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

gallons of fuel have been sent into southwest Florida to support the hurricane response. “The fuel supply is flowing. It’s just a matter of the gas stations (needing) to have power,” DeSantis said at a press conference. Rescue personnel have gone to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas, DeSantis said. More than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the coastline, said the governor, and there are plans for them to go more inland as well

homes in the hardest-hit areas, DeSantis said. More than rescue personnel are going up and down the coastline, said the governor, and there are plans for them to go more inland as well 47 nursing homes were evacuated along with the residents in them, the Associated Press reported. There were 115 assisted-living facilities evacuated as well, the Florida Health Care Association said. Altogether, there were 8,000 residents among them. Kristen Knapp, senior director of strategy and communication for the FHCA, told ABC News most of the nursing homes are in low-lying areas with evacuation orders.

nursing homes were evacuated along with the residents in them, the Associated Press reported. There were assisted-living facilities evacuated as well, the Florida Health Care Association said. Altogether, there were residents among them. Kristen Knapp, senior director of strategy and communication for the FHCA, told ABC News most of the nursing homes are in low-lying areas with evacuation orders. 6 health care facilities were evacuated because they had problems with water or power for an extended period of time, DeSantis said. 117 facilities that lost power have had it restored, he added.

On Friday morning, Hurricane Ian was gaining strength as it headed toward the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This article is developing. Refresh for updates.