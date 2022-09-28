(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian is just hours away from making landfall off Florida’s west coast, and time to evacuate is running out.

Contra flow is in place along most major east Florida roads, which means drivers can drive against the direction of traffic just to get out of Sarasota and Fort Myers areas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Wednesday that it is too late to evacuate for residents who are in the storm’s track.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, the Florida Department of Transportation has not made any announcements about shutting off major roads that are in the most critical evacuation zones, especially with this more southern track. Major roads that could end up being shut down include I-75 and US 41, which is why officials are telling people to get out now because they may not have the opportunity to do so Wednesday afternoon.

Airport closures across Florida:

Tampa Bay International Airport (TPA)

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Punta Gorda Airport (PGD)

Key West International Airport (EYW)

St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)

Road/Bridge closures across Florida:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee counties

Anna Maria Island Bridge (SR-64/Manatee Ave East) in Manatee County

Cortez Bridge (SR-684/Cortez Rd W West) in Manatee County

John Ringling Causeway (US-41) in Sarasota County

Port Miami Tunnel East and West in Miami-Dade County

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.