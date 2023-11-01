Hurricane Ian rebuild too costly for residents, investors driving up price

MIAMI, Fla. (NewsNation) — More than a year after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, wealthy risk-takers are reportedly giving paradise a facelift, and not everyone’s on board.

As a result, the cost of properties is through the roof. Many fear some of these southwest Florida beach communities will lose their charm.

But this has been a theme seen after major devastating storms, even dating back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Longtime residents couldn’t afford to rebuild, and as a result, many were forced out.

Now, that’s what’s happening in southwest Florida communities after Ian.

“A lot of people are selling bare lots,” Mike Oakes, a realtor in Fort Myers, said. “Other people are selling homes that don’t have any walls, that just have studs.”

Ian destroyed hundreds of homes. However, it’s who’s buying up the properties and rebuilding that’s adding insult to injury for island residents.

“It’s caused a little bit of social turmoil,” Oakes said.

Homeowners told NewsNation that wealthy newcomers have been buying beachfront properties because they have the financial resources to rebuild right away.

“It’s a great opportunity for investors to come in and buy those up and build larger more up-to-date homes that they can turn into rental properties to generate an income,” Oakes said.

That process is reportedly happening nationwide. Realtors say the rich are reshaping communities battered by hurricanes, fires and other major natural disasters.

Just this summer, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green proposed a moratorium on out-of-state buyers in Lahaina following the worst wildfire in the state’s history.

Back in southwest Florida, residents worry Fort Myers Beach will have a different vibe when wealthy folk are done buying up land and rebuilding.

“There are those that want to hold onto the funky beach vibes that it used to have and there are others that are ready to build multistory concrete hotels and things like that, turning it into something like Miami beach,” Oakes said.

The rebuild in Ian-hit communities is still ongoing, and there’s still a way to go before anything really takes shape. However, the concern remains that the communities will lose their character.