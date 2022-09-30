(NewsNation) — A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled north on Friday with its sights set on the Carolinas, a day after carving a path of destruction across Florida and leaving people trapped in their homes.

With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground. Storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall midday in South Carolina Friday as rains have arrived in the overnight hours. North Carolina and southwestern Virginia are also bracing for heavy precipitation.

The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the center said. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7 feet into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8 inches.

8:00 a.m. CT: Gov. Ron DeSantis says search efforts are continuing

DeSantis held a press conference Friday morning and said search and rescue efforts were still underway.

6:45 a.m. CT: Ian set to make landfall later Friday

Ian was forecast to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach sometime Friday, according to NewsNation meteorologist Gerard JeBailey. NewsNation is expecting Hurricane Ian to make landfall in the area from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

6:00 a.m. CT: Most Collier County, FL grocery stores to reopen

Most grocery stores in Florida’s Collier County, which includes Naples and Marco Island, will reopen Friday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“The lines will be long and traffic very congested,” the office said in an update, urging residents to only go to the store if absolutely necessary.

Officials also urged residents to use caution when traveling to stores because many of them are located near major intersections that may not have functional traffic lights.

County officials are getting generators to those traffic lights that are without power, the update added, but said that it takes at least five deputies to staff traffic control at one light 24 hours a day.

5:45 a.m. CT: Flash flood warning issued for Charleston, South Carolina

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Charleston metro area until 12 p.m. EST. Considerable flash flooding is expected from Hurricane Ian’s heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“As tide levels increase and rain intensifies, areas of flash flooding are likely to develop ahead of Hurricane Ian,” the NWS in Charleston tweeted.

So far, 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 2 to 6 inches expected. As tides continue to rise and rainfall rates continue to increase flash flooding will begin.

5 a.m. CT: Carolinas brace for life-threatening storm surge

Storms were beginning to hit the Carolina coasts early Friday as Ian advanced north from the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm system was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

As it moves north-northeast at 9 mph, Ian is expected to pick up forward speed Friday morning, according to the update.

North Carolina and South Carolina are forecast to be pummeled by “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” as the storm moves closer Friday afternoon, the hurricane center said.

4 a.m. CT: 2 million without power across Florida and more than 4,000 without power across South Carolina

In Florida, 2,022,501 homes and businesses across the state are still without power as of 4 a.m. CT Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest energy provider, tweeted that storm conditions are making repairs difficult.

“Downed trees, high winds and flooding are posing challenges but we’re working around the clock to repair and restore all areas,” the utility said, noting in a separate statement that especially bad conditions in southwest Florida may delay repairs further.

In South Carolina, 4,656 homes and businesses across the state were without power as of 5 a.m. CT Friday according to PowerOutage.us.

Power outages were reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast.

2 a.m. CT: The National Hurricane Center places Ian about 175 miles southeast of Charleston

With winds holding at 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center’s update at 2 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 175 miles southeast of Charleston and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.

An earlier forecast predicted a storm surge of 5 feet into coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas. Rainfall of up to 8 inches threatened flooding from South Carolina to Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.