NewsNation’s Brian Entin helps rescue dog as Ian rages on

(NewsNation) — NewsNation national correspondent Brian Entin was reporting on Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, when he assisted in the rescue of a dog and a cat from a sailboat.

“It’s a totally different situation now along the water. Many of the sailboats are on their sides … the masts have snapped,” Entin said. “It’s just terrible what’s happening down here.”

Entin pointed out that lots of people in the Fort Myers area thought it was going to be a Tampa storm. Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida’s southwest coast after making landfall just after 3 p.m. local time as a Category 4 hurricane near the heavily populated Fort Myers area.

More than 1.6 million households in Florida were without power early Wednesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us. More outages were beginning to be reported in the north central part of the state as the center of the hurricane moves northeast toward Orlando.