Photos: More rescues as Ian’s destruction comes into scope

A man walks through a street among damaged homes and businesses and debris in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Damaged structures are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Retired marine Efrain Burgos Jr. recovers a lone personal item from a first visit to his flooded home, the American flag presented at the burial of his army veteran father, in Fort Myers, Fla. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. His daughter-in-law found the flag resting atop its cracked case in the receding floodwaters, not having touched the ground. Said Burgos of his flooded home, where water levels reached at least chest high, “It’s done in there. I’m going to have to start all over.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(NewsNation) — Rescue crews in Florida continue to wade through riverine streets Friday to save Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.

In the Fort Myers area, the hurricane ripped homes from their slabs and deposited them among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats. Fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.

The road into Fort Myers was littered with broken trees, boat trailers and other debris. Cars were left abandoned in the road, having stalled when the storm surge flooded their engines.

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people live.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.