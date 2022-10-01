Ian flood waters threaten Florida levee, authorities warn

Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Sarasota County authorities warned Hurricane Ian floodwaters threatened a local levee early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the notification, meant for Everbridge residents, was issued at 3 a.m. about a possible compromised levee in the Hidden River community, according to NewsNation local affiliate WFLA.

Although the alert was sent countywide, the sheriff’s office said a compromise to the levee would only affect homes on the east side of Hidden River, according to WFLA.

“For additional clarification, this levee compromise SHOULD NOT impact any other areas in Sarasota County including Venice or North Port,” wrote Kaitlyn Perez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Sarasota County deputies and fire personnel went door-to-door Saturday to warn residents of possible flooding. Residents of the area should consider evacuation, the sheriff’s office said.

Herald-Tribune archives show the levee was breached in 2003.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.