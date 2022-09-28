PHOTOS: Trees uprooted, flooding as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian officially reached landfall as a Category 4 just before 1 p.m. local time north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.
Not more than a couple of hours on land and the damages are already wide-sweeping, with the NHC reporting maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. Floods, storm surges and power outages have occurred throughout Florida.
Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling waters covered residential streets and rose halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash their precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.