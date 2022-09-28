PHOTOS: Trees uprooted, flooding as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)





Photo of flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian in the city of Naples Florida, courtesy of the City of Naples, FL Government Facebook page.

Tree limbs and palm fronds, knocked down from wind produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, litter a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: A sail boat is beached at Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Forecasts call for the storm to make landfall in the area on Wednesday as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian officially reached landfall as a Category 4 just before 1 p.m. local time north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.

Not more than a couple of hours on land and the damages are already wide-sweeping, with the NHC reporting maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. Floods, storm surges and power outages have occurred throughout Florida.

Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling waters covered residential streets and rose halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash their precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.