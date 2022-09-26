Hurricane Ian intensifies in Caribbean, heads for Florida

(NewsNation) — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it officially intensified into a hurricane Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NOAA).

Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday.

The storm is currently headed toward Cuba, bringing life-threatening winds and storm surges to the island.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane before a likely landfall in Florida around the middle of the week, possibly on the state’s western coast or Panhandle

Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far-western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.

At 5 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph, about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Meanwhile, residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on a path toward the state.

Forecasters predict that Ian will likely become a strong Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida’s west coast.

Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, filling sandbags and emptying store shelves. Gas stations are seeing longer lines than usual as residents fill their cars and gas cans for home generators.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida on Saturday, freeing up resources for all residents. He also urged residents to be ready for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

“We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Clearwater, Florida, Mayor Frank Hibbard told NewsNation that the city is asking residents for voluntary evacuations Monday, and will most likely start mandatory evacuations on Tuesday for the city’s low-lying areas.

Hibbard said that school is in session Monday, but the city will close schools Tuesday through Thursday. He said the best way for residents to keep updated is to watch for emails and check the city’s website for the most recent updates.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was also preparing her city for the impact of the storm.

“No doubt we’re going to feel the effects. Just how severe the effects are remain to be seen. So what we are asking is everyone to be prepared,” Castor said.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property.

The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm and NASA decided to forgo a planned Tuesday launch opportunity for its new moon rocket.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western Cuba and toward the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week.

The agency advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday ordered the activation of the State Operations Center for Monday, to prepare for any potential impact from Hurricane Ian later in the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.