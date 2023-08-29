Idalia could flood ‘nearly every home’ in Cedar Key, official warns

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Idalia is projected to cut through Florida’s Panhandle, including the small island community of Cedar Key.

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, says the storm surge could “completely isolate” the community and flood “nearly every home” on the island.

State and federal officials have advised residents to evacuate areas that could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.

“I certainly hope” people will abide by the evacuation orders, Rhome said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “A lot of people are going to see that satellite imagery, and it’s going to look progressively worse through the evening.”

Idalia strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday and is expected to intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico overnight on a path toward Florida. Storm surge warnings are in effect along the state’s western coastline, stretching from Tampa to St. Vincent Island, south of Panama City.

The storm is forecast to move inland through southern Georgia and eastern South Carolina later this week.

“When’s the last time you saw hurricane-force winds over southern Georgia?” Rhome said of the storm’s projected path and the danger it poses to inland communities.

Ahead of Idalia coming to South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.