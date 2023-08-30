(NewsNation) — Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday morning. Though it made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm, it briefly intensified to Category 4 early Wednesday before weakening again to a Category 1.

There’s already been many reports of damage, and two people have died, officials reported.

Through the devastation, there are local and national organizations mobilizing to help those in need. Here are some of them.

Where you can donate

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s official private fund for both response and recovery efforts during times of emergency or disaster. It partners with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, according to its website. Donations can be made online, by cell phone by texting DISASTER to 20222. Checks can be made out to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, Attn: Florida Disaster Fund and sent to 1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Project Dynamo

Project DYNAMO is a non-profit organization led by veterans. They rescue “Americans, allies and vulnerable civilians” from dangerous situations across the globe, from warzones to natural disasters.

Founder and CEO Project Dynamo Bryan Stern said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that did “everything and everything” to prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

“We don’t know what we’re going to face,” he said. “Communication is key, and mobility and flexibility is very key.”

Feeding Tampa Bay

WFTS reports Feeding Tampa Bay prepared to offer supplies to families as Hurricane Idalia approached Florida. CEO Thomas Mantz told WFTS the organization plans to distribute food to those in high-risk, high-need locations and vulnerable communities.

“We’ll use local partners and hold distributions in public places where folks who may need food can come get it from us,” the Mantz explained.

To give, you can donate online or send checks payable to Feeding Tampa Bay to: Feeding Tampa Bay Attn: Development Office 4702 Transport Dr Bldg 6 Tampa, Florida 33605.

Mercy Chefs

During natural disasters and national emergencies, professional chefs with the organization prepare “high-quality, hot meals on a mass scale for victims,” its website says.

Mercy Chefs is deploying to Florida as we watch Hurricane Idalia, a predicted Category 3 storm heading towards highly populated Western Florida. Based on weather reports, Florida has never seen a track like this one and we are preparing for maximum impact.

“Our team has been fully mobilized with our convoy of equipment en route. We are working with the Emergency Operations Center of Florida as one of the primary meal providers in the wake of this oncoming storm. As we move towards the landfall point, we ask that you please pray for the people of Florida, the first responders, and for us as we go to feed body and soul.”

To donate, click on this link.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is providing food, establishing shelters, handing out emergency supplies and giving medical care to those who need it. It has more than 400 disaster responders and “truckloads” of supplies ready to respond to the hurricane.

People can donate here, and the organization is asking those who can to give blood. Blood drives in affected areas are being canceled, and Red Cross anticipates fewer donors to come out because of weather conditions.

Appointments can be scheduled using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Salvation Army

Mobile feeding units and personnel from the Salvation Army are on stand-by in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Salvation Army said on its website that it is closely coordinating with federal, state and local emergency management agencies. In addition, there’s a disaster warehouse in Tampa, Florida, that’s been stocked with emergency relief supplies.

Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s website, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or texting “STORM” to 51555.

Samaritan’s Purse

Staff and volunteers at Samaritan’s Purse provide emergency aid to natural disaster victims, and often stay behind after the initial response to rebuild or restore houses. Two of Samaritan’s Purse Disaster relief units were prepositioned as Hurricane Idalia made its way to Tampa, and two U.S. Disaster Relief Units were sent to Georgia as well.

People aren’t the only ones in danger from #HurricaneIdalia. SPCA Florida says the over 400 animals in their care are “sensing” the storm.



MORE: https://t.co/LMG9FRWHWI #MorningInAmerica pic.twitter.com/kkDPeylz3g — NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 30, 2023

Humane Society of Broward County

The Humane Society wrote on Instagram they received a plea from Citrus County Animal Services, located in Northwestern Florida, for help evacuating around 20 pets from the shelter ahead of the storm.

“We are asking for your help, as we already have over 150 animals at our shelter and will need to provide care to the arriving pets,” they wrote on social media.

Donations are being taken through their website.

Florida State Animal Response Coalition

The disaster response division for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is the Florida State Animal Response Coalition. FL SARC says it’s dedicated to “disaster mitigation, preparation, response, and recovery for emergencies involving companion animals.”

Its goal is $10,000 in donations to support sheltering response, training, workshops and support for animal shelter emergencies.

Randa Richter, public media director for Florida’s SPCA in Lakeland, told NewsNation on Wednesday morning that the pets were anticipating the storm.

“It’s dark, it’s rainy, and it’s windy, and the animals are sensing it,” she said. “They’re getting a little crazy right now.”

On Tuesday night, Richter said, there were some animals taken into the shelter, and the SPCA expects even more as people are out and about in the storm’s aftermath, finding stray cats and dogs.

“Once we scan them, and hopefully the information is up to date on the microchip, we will reach out to the owner and hold on to the animal for them to come and claim them here at our shelter,” she said.

Paws Humane Society

Paws Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are joining together ahead of Hurricane Idalia, NewsNation local affiliate WRBL reported.

Through the collaboration, the Paws Humane Society and Urgent Rescue aim to “rescue, rehabilitate, and give sanctuary to animals in the hurricane’s path,” according to WRBL.

“We’re not just shelters, we’re the voice of these voiceless beings,” said Pierce. “In times of crisis, our unity becomes our strength. By working hand in hand with Florida Urgent Rescue, we can achieve so much more than we could alone.”