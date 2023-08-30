Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 storm

  • Idalia intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm early Wednesday
  • The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region
  • DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm.

It had intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it barreled over the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters overnight but was downgraded in the early hours Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center warned residents of an increased risk of life-threatening storm surges up to 16 feet above ground level, dangerous hurricane-force winds and flooding in the state for the next two days.  “Destructive waves” are also expected between the Aucilla River and Yankeetown.

Plus, a rare blue supermoon could exacerbate flooding even more.

As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Idalia was about 55 miles west of Cedar Key and 65 miles south of Tallahassee, the NHC said. It was moving north at 18 mph. According to an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft, Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph with higher gusts.

As of 8 a.m. ET, over 138,000 Floridians were experiencing power outages in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed during a press update Wednesday morning that the hurricane will make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region and Taylor County.

Even the power at the State Emergency Operations Center, where DeSantis gave his update on the hurricane, went out briefly during the press conference.

“Wherever you are, hunker down and don’t take anything for granted here. This is a very, very powerful storm,” DeSantis said. “There will be impacts far beyond the eyewall.”

As soon as it is safe to do so, DeSantis said search and rescue efforts will begin. He said there are eight urban search and rescue teams staged and ready to go, 33 ambulance strike teams, 5,500 National Guardsmen and the Coast Guard on stand-by should that be necessary.

DeSantis emphasized that Floridians should stay inside until otherwise advised and to avoid any debris or downed powerlines as they may still be active.

“Don’t put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point,” DeSantis said.

The storm had grown into a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon and strengthened to a Category 4 just hours by Wednesday morning before its winds registered a tick slower around 7 a.m. and it was downgraded to Category 3.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Tornado watches have been issued by the NWS for parts of Florida and Georgia as the storm passes through, warning a few tornadoes are likely, isolated hail is possible and residents in the warning area could experience winds up to 75 mph.

Evacuation notices have been issued in at least 25 counties with mandatory orders in 17.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized about 5,500 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

President Joe Biden spoke to DeSantis on Monday morning, telling the Florida governor that he had approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said in a news release.

Southwest Florida is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, which was responsible last year for almost 150 deaths. The Category 5 hurricane damaged 52,000 structures, nearly 20,000 of which were destroyed or severely damaged.

Between duct tape and sandbags, people did whatever they could to prepare, but residents like Brian Smith aren’t waiting around to see what Idalia does.

“I worry about every storm; no more, no less. Each one of them is a challenge. It’s not worth jeopardizing my family,” Smith said.

Others, like David Van, told NewsNation they’re sticking around. Van’s been in the area for over 30 years and said he hasn’t had damage from storms before.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center predict Idalia will weaken into a tropical storm as it moves into South Carolina on Wednesday. Storm conditions are expected to last through Thursday morning, with the most significant impacts expected in the eastern midlands throughout the coastal plain with 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Ahead of Idalia coming to Georgia and South Carolina, Governors Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. (NOAA via AP)
  • Tricia Bart Catalano lifts a sandbags into the back of her car, in preparation for Hurricane Idalia at Tybee Island, Ga., Tuesday, Aug., 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. (Stephen B. Morton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Vistors stop and take a photo of the clouds on the south end of Tybee Island, Ga., ahead of Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday, Aug., 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. (Stephen B. Morton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • An evacuation sign stands in Cedar Key, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)
  • Kite surfers take advantage of gusty winds caused by the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Idalia was churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm, but it was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Victor Cassano hitches a boat trailer, packed with bikes and fishing gear, to his pickup as he prepares to leave his second home in Suwannee, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Cassano, a flooring contractor, has meticulously constructed and outfitted the small two-bedroom home which he hopes to move into full-time as soon as he can sell his house in Ormond Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • St. Johns County residents fill sand bags Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Crescent Beach, Fla., as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Members of the Robinson family, from Gainesville, move personal belongings out of their second home, dubbed “The Crab Shack,” in Suwannee, Fla., as Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The family said the small wooden house was built in the 1940s and has survived multiple floods in its history. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Furniture is piled high inside a canal-front second home of Victor Cassano in Suwannee, Fla., as he prepares for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Cassano, a flooring contractor, has meticulously constructed and outfitted the small two-bedroom home which he is hoping to move into full-time as soon as he can sell his house in Ormond Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Storm clouds loom over riverfront homes in Steinhatchee, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Bar stools fill the open second story at the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., as employees prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Tybee Island, Ga., resident Bryan Moore helps his friend board up his house on the island, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, ahead of Hurricane Idalia. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday night before it reaches the Big Bend — where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula — and is still likely to be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia on Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • A chalkboard outside Duncan’s on the Gulf reads “Closed Till Thurs Due to Hurricane Idalia. Be Safe,” as business prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Fla, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Jeff Wigsten, right, cuts plywood to help cover a business’ windows as his dog Blue waits in his car, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Several local residents said they planned to ride out the storm at the Cedar Inn Motel, with red roof, lower left. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Plastic wrap closes off a mailbox outside the Steinhatchee, Fla. post office, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • A resident drives his golf car over a bridge on Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • People work to prepare waterfront business 83 West, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, in Cedar Key, Fla, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A vehicle drives through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
