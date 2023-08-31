Hurricane Idalia recovery, cleanup efforts begin

  • Rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode Thursday
  • Idalia hit Florida as Category 3 storm; moved into Georgia, South Carolina
  • FEMA: DeSantis has been satisfied with the federal response to Idalia

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts began Thursday after the storm ripped through Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday, tearing down trees and causing life-threatening flooding before moving through Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm that flooded roadways and spawned at least one tornado.

Idalia reached Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday with wind speeds reaching up to 125 mph. The storm had intensified into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday morning as it barreled over the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters overnight before making landfall.

The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 90 mph. It weakened to a tropical storm by late Wednesday afternoon, and its winds had dropped to 60 mph by Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.

As Idalia blew into Florida, rushing water covered streets near the coast and unmoored small boats, and nearly a half-million customers in Florida and Georgia lost power.

More than 150,000 Floridians were still without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. About 109,000 Georgians, 25,000 in South Carolina and about 24,000 in North Carolina were also experiencing outages.

State officials, 5,500 National Guardsmen and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said crews were assessing the damage in heavily affected areas and noted that authorities haven’t confirmed those fatalities related to the hurricane.

DeSantis also assessed the damage in multiple cities in his state on Wednesday, finding downed trees, powerlines and debris blocking every road.

In Tallahassee, the power went out well before the center of the storm arrived, but the city avoided a direct hit. Some of the damage occurred near the governor’s own residence after a 100-year-old oak tree fell. DeSantis said his wife and children are safe.

The Tampa Bay area hasn’t been hit directly by a major hurricane for more than a century but storm surge from Idalia swamped neighborhoods and busy roads in the area, triggering shutdowns of some bridges between Tampa and the St. Petersburg area.

Access to barrier islands was temporarily shut off and several dozen people had to be rescued from flooded homes.

“Make no mistake, this hurricane left its mark,” St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said at a news conference. “The reality is we are not done dealing with the consequences of this major storm.”

Still, it could have been much worse. The storm surge in Tampa Bay was far lower than the levels experienced near the rural town of Steinhatchee in the Big Bend region, where the storm made landfall.

So far, officials in Florida have reported two storm-related deaths stemming from traffic accidents.

A 40-year-old man in Pasco County lost control of his vehicle while driving in the storm and collided with a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. He died at the scene.

To the north, a 59-year-old man in Alachua County died after crashing his pickup into a ditch while traveling in “extremely rainy conditions,” officials said.

In Perry, Florida, about 25 miles inland along the bend, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy.

A third-generation hardware store owner in Perry had his building flattened by the force of the hurricane winds.

“They thought it was the safest place to be. They said it was 10 seconds and the roof was off,” business owner Davis Helm said.

Helm believes the damage was done by a tornado that spun up during the hurricane; however, that has yet to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees. One person was killed in Georgia when a tree fell on him as he was trying to clear another tree out of the road Wednesday, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. Two others, including a sheriff’s deputy, were injured when the tree fell, Paulk said.

Idalia briefly spawned a tornado that flipped a car in the Charleston suburb of Goose Creek, the National Weather Service said. Two people received minor injuries.

Along South Carolina’s coast, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City and Edisto Island all reported ocean water flowing over sand dunes and spilling onto beachfront streets Wednesday evening. In Charleston, storm surge from Idalia topped the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ankle-deep ocean water into the streets and neighborhoods.

President Joe Biden called the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday and told them their states had his administration’s full support, the White House said.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in South Carolina Thursday. He had approved an emergency declaration for Florida earlier in the week ahead of the storm.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said DeSantis has been satisfied with the federal response and had no unmet needs since midday Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Rescue workers with Tidewater Disaster Response wade through a tidal surge on SW 358 Highway while looking for people in need of help after the Steinhatchee River flooded on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Steinhatchee, Fla., following the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • A family braves the rain as bands of rain from Hurricane Idalia move through the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. All four of Disney’s Florida theme parks operated with normal hours as Idalia’s main impact was further north in the Big Bend area of the state. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Toppled trees are seen Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla., after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a destroyed home is seen in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, receding storm waters surround homes in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • A small plane lies upside down on the tarmac at Perry-Foley Airport, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Sailboat owners Shawn Murphy, right, and his wife Sandy Murphy duck under some caution tape as they leave the marina after securing their 48-catamaran at the docks as Hurricane Idalia’s bands start to impact the area, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Savannah, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Abby Bentley, right, and her father Jim Bentley visit the north beach of Tybee Island to see the effects of Hurricane Idalia along the coast, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tybee Island, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a road cuts through uninhabited terrain south of Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a road cuts through a flooded area south of Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a damaged gas station is seen in Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Joe Morgan, 53, clears a pine tree that had fallen on power lines in front of his home, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Perry, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)
  • This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)
  • This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)
  • Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • Flood waters pushed by Hurricane Idalia pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa, rides Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummeling. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • Residents of Twin City Mobile Home Park, a manufactured home community in flood zone A, navigate through the neighborhood in high waters, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. (Jennifer Glenfield
  • Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home where the Steinhatchee River overflowed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Steinhatchee, Fla., after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through a flooded street in the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Kayakers paddle along in flood waters after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Eliah Corcoran sits on a bench in flood waters after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Donnye Franklin helps a friend try to get the flood waters out of his Explorer Manatee Tour store after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: An airboat passes through flood waters in the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: David Lemon walks with his bike past his flooded apartment after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A store owner (who did not want to give his name) uses a sump pump to try to keep water out of his store after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • HUDSON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a home smolders after burning as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Hudson, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A vehicle that crashed after hitting a fallen tree sits in a gully after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People pump gas at a damaged station after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged Dollar Tree store after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged gas station is reflected in a puddle after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged McDonald’s sign is seen after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A motorist drives past a Blue Cross Federal Credit Union building with roof damage after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A lineman works to restore service after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged gas station is seen after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Traffic, including lineman trucks, stands still in both directions of I-10 after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A man uses a chainsaw to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • MADISON, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
