Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Roslyn made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane over northern Nayarit, on Mexico’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center reported on Sunday morning.

An advisory reported maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph, with higher gusts. The hurricane is expected to bring a dangerous storm surge to west-central Mexico.

The hurricane is expected to spread inland, moving north-northeast at 16 mph. The storm will produce high winds and rainfall throughout the hurricane watch area with flash flooding possible. Life-threatening surf conditions and rip currents are also possible along the coast.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Playa Perula to Escuinapa and Las Islas Marias, and a hurricane watch is in effect for the area north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan.

Roslyn was initially forecast to hit as a Category 4 storm.