Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

Weather

  • Wooden boards protect the windows of a McDonald's fast food restaurant in the tourist area of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco State, Mexico, on October 22, 2022, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Roslyn. - Hurricane Roslyn strengthened to a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it approached Mexico's Pacific coast, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning of potentially damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Roslyn made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane over northern Nayarit, on Mexico’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center reported on Sunday morning.

An advisory reported maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph, with higher gusts. The hurricane is expected to bring a dangerous storm surge to west-central Mexico.

The hurricane is expected to spread inland, moving north-northeast at 16 mph. The storm will produce high winds and rainfall throughout the hurricane watch area with flash flooding possible. Life-threatening surf conditions and rip currents are also possible along the coast.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Playa Perula to Escuinapa and Las Islas Marias, and a hurricane watch is in effect for the area north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan.

Roslyn was initially forecast to hit as a Category 4 storm.

