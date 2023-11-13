What you should know about Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano

Onlookers watch as lava flows from the vulcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, on August 10, 2022, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022. – The volcano erupted on August 3, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene. (Photo by Jeremie RICHARD / AFP) (Photo by JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Iceland has declared a state of emergency over a significant risk of a volcanic eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcano located on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

What’s going on with the volcano?

Iceland’s meteorological service has forecast a “significant chance” of an eruption in the coming days after an uptick in seismic activity in the area, which is south of the capital, Reykjavik. Authorities have already evacuated the 3,400 residents of Grindavik, which lies near the volcano, in preparation for an eruption. The Blue Lagoon spa, a tourist attraction, was also shut down.

Scientists can’t say for sure if the magma flow under the Earth’s crust will reach the surface, but the area is already seeing cracks in the ground from the seismic activity. The area is experiencing around 100 earthquakes an hour, and the ground near Grindavik has lifted roughly 3 feet.

What are the risks of an eruption?

A significant eruption can have consequences that extend beyond the country. When Eyjafjallajokull erupted in 2010, it released a large ash cloud that impacted airspace over Europe. The cloud resulted in the biggest airspace closure in the region since World War II. In 1783, the Laki volcano erupted for eight months, with sulfur clouds drifting over Northern Europe for five months, causing an estimated 1.3 C cooling for two years.

As of now, scientists say there are no signs Fagradalsfjall could cause significant disruptions. However, should the magma run toward the sea, there is the potential for an ash cloud to form.

Why does Iceland have so many volcanoes?

Iceland’s location over the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the Earth’s Eurasian and North American plates meet, makes it a hotbed of volcanic activity. The country experiences an eruption every four years on average and has turned volcanoes into tourist attractions and a source of geothermal power.

Has Fagradalsfjall erupted before?

Fagradalsfjall last erupted in 2021 after being dormant for more than 6,000 years. That eruption posed no risk to citizens and even attracted tourists, but there’s no way to predict how large a forthcoming eruption might be or what direction magma would flow.

How do you pronounce that again?

It’s pronounced fug – ra – dals – fy – utl, and it means “beautiful mountain valley.”