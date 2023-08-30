Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Video: Weak tornado picks up, flips car in S.C.
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Idalia: Why Florida hotel owner decided to stay put
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Post-Idalia, Sen. Rick Scott to push for more FEMA funding
Video Icon
Video
Beware of scams, price gouging in wake of Idalia, officials say
Tampa business owner: ‘We’ve been getting whipped with rain’
Video Icon
Video
How did Hurricane Idalia affect travel, tourism in Florida?
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Hurricane Idalia: Why Florida hotel owner decided to stay put
Over 20 Florida counties issued evacuation orders ahead of Idalia’s arrival
Cedar Key population is around 700, and almost all evacuated
Cedar Key had a record 6.8-foot storm surge
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Aug 30, 2023 / 07:23 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Protesters block road into Burning Man; rangers ram blockade
‘Nothing like it’: Loeb on interstellar meteor found in ocean
Video Icon
Video
‘He was a giant’: Hunters capture 14-foot Mississippi alligator
Video Icon
Video
Summer Wells: Tennessee girl missing after 2 years
Video Icon
Video
Toddler sneaks out of crib, walks to McDonald’s alone
Video Icon
Video
Mystery land buyers around California Air Force base revealed
Video Icon
Video