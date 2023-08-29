Idalia: Storm surge of 10 to 15 feet expected for parts of Florida

(NewsNation) — A storm surge of up to 15 feet above ground level and “destructive waves” are expected between Aucilla River and Yankeetown in Florida as Hurricane Idalia moves toward the state.

A “life-threatening” storm surge is likely in other parts of the Florida Gulf Coast as well, according to the National Weather Service.

“Residents in these areas should follow any advice or evacuation orders given by local officials,” the NWS said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pasco and Levy counties, located north of Tampa, ordered mandatory evacuations for some residents. In Levy County, officials said residents of Cedar Key must be off the island by Tuesday evening because storm surges would make bridges impassable.

“Once the storm surge comes in, help may not be available to reach you,” the county said in a public advisory.

Storm surge is defined by the National Hurricane Center as an abnormal rise of water over and above predicted tidal levels. It is created by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds moving around a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A storm surge can cause a significant drowning risk as water levels rise quickly and may flood large areas in as little as minutes.

Each year, more deaths occur because of flooding than any other storm-related hazard, the National Weather Service said.

It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters, the organization advised.

Public health dangers from storm surges can also arise, as freshwater reserves could mix with salt water.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents Tuesday that they need to get away from where the surge will hit.

“You’re not going to win that battle if you decide to stay behind for that,” he said. “You run away from the water, and then you hide from the wind.”

Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday and is projected to have sustained winds of 120 mph as it approaches Florida, which would make it a Category 3 storm. The center of Hurricane Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday before reaching Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between Aucilla River and Yankeetown, Florida. Life-threatening storm surge inundation is likely elsewhere along portions of the

NWS Tallahassee said Hurricane Idalia will likely be an “unprecedented event for many locations in the Florida Big Bend.” Strongest winds are likely to begin early Wednesday morning and spread inland as the day progresses, NWS Tallahassee wrote on social media, with heavy rainfall and the potential for tornadoes in the forecast as well.

Threats for these hazards will be the greatest along and east of where the hurricane travels, according to the NWS Tallahassee.

“Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay,” NWS Tallahassee said. “When you try to compare this storm to others, DON’T. No one has seen this.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.