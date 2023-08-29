Idalia strengthens to a hurricane ahead of Florida landfall

(NewsNation) — Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center warns of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

It’s projected to have sustained winds of up to 120 mph as it approaches Florida, the Hurricane Center said, which would make it a Category 3 hurricane.

The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

“You still have time this morning to make your final preparations … but you gotta do that now,” Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at the state’s emergency operations center. Tolls have been waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters have opened, hotels are prepared to take evacuees and more than 30,000 utility workers are being staged to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane’s wake, he said.

“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles. You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home,” DeSantis said.

Hurricane Idalia is projected to make landfall around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast. (NOAA, Tuesday morning)

Across the Southeast and along, thousands are loading up on sandbags and evacuating from homes. Forecasters predicted Idalia would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.

“Right now, the biggest hazards are storm surge,” Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said Tuesday morning. “We’re expecting a surge as much as 8 to 12 feet above normal tide levels in portions of the Big Bend area of Florida.”

DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

“Floridians in the path of this storm, just be prepared to lose power,” DeSantis said. “This is going to come in if it’s [Category] 3 plus, there’s going to be a lot of trees that are going to get knocked down, there’s going to be a lot of debris that is going to interrupt the power lines.”

Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk for storm surges and floods. Evacuation notices have been issued in 21 counties with mandatory orders for some people in eight of those counties. Six of those counties are in the Tampa Bay area, where forecasters predict a three to five-foot storm surge.

Many of the notices were for people in low-lying and coastal areas, for those living in structures such as mobile and manufactured homes, recreational vehicles and boats, and for people who would be vulnerable in a power outage.

“For the first time in quite a while, I’ve had a lot of people that are legitimately nervous about this storm,” one Florida resident said.

Between duct tape and sandbags. People are doing whatever they can to prepare, but many like Brian Smith aren’t waiting around to see what Idalia does.

I worry about every storm; no more, no less. Each one of them is a challenge. It’s not worth jeopardizing my family,” Smith said.

Many school districts along the Gulf Coast said they would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Several colleges and universities said they would close their campuses on Tuesday, including the University of Florida in Gainesville.

President Joe Biden spoke to DeSantis on Monday morning, telling the Florida governor that he had approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said in a news release.

Southwest Florida is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, which was responsible last year for almost 150 deaths. The Category 5 hurricane damaged 52,000 structures, nearly 20,000 of which were destroyed or severely damaged.