Intensifying heatwave continues into the weekend

(NewsNation) — Hot and sultry temperatures increasingly engulf much of the nation this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The “Dog Days of Summer” are unquestionably here, the NWS reported Saturday, as a sweltering heat from the Southern Plains to the Southeast keeps a heat dome firmly entrenched across much of the eastern half of the Lower 48.

A large concentration of heat advisories is also in place within the Nation’s Heartland.

Because of the extreme heat, organizers of the Boston Triathlon were forced to postpone Sunday’s race, while the New York City Triathlon shortened its bike and run courses for Sunday’s triathlon.

Officials are urging people to seek shelter, drink lots of water and check in on elderly neighbors and relatives.

Texas is reeling under the heat possibly worse than any other state. Roughly 99% of the state is facing drought conditions and the water supply in cities such as Fort Worth is being heavily taxed.

Wildfires are raging in parts of the West, and Dallas County just recorded its first heat-related death of the year, that of a 66-year-old woman who had underlying conditions.

Fort Worth has recorded 200 heat-related water main breaks in the past 30 days. Officials say the ground is cracking and shifting under the strenuous heat, causing the city’s old cast iron pipes to break. The city set an all-time high on Wednesday for gallons of water used at 318 million.

“There’s only been a couple summers that I can actually remember that compare to the one we’re currently in,” said Jason Evans of the Dallas Fire Department.

In Tennessee, the Salvation Army has taken to the streets to hand out water to homeless people struggling in the high temperatures. A heat wave in New York caused a power outage that forced 600 people outside.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas, a fire department showed up at a football camp to hose down kids playing in the blistering conditions.

According to the NWS, Sunday grows even hotter in the Northeast with some locations reaching 100 for highs, and heat indices as high as 110 degrees.

The United States is not alone in battling crippling heat. Large portions of Europe, from the United Kingdom to Poland, are experiencing devastating heat. There have even been reports of sidewalks melting in Britain from the sweltering temperatures.

MIDWEST STORMS

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago.

Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville was reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago area overnight. Wind gusts reached 58 mph at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Kluber added.

Flood watches were issued for a number of northern and western suburbs. A flash flood warning was issued for some communities along the Illinois state line with northwestern Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.