Kentucky may see more floods, Southeast stays hot

(AP) — As a weakening cool front slows and stalls upon approaching the Ohio Valley and Northeast states today, showers and thunderstorms capable of triggering both flash flooding and drought relief will extend from Tennessee to southern Maine.

The greatest risk of flash flooding on a regional basis is likely to focus from Kentucky to West Virginia. However, flash flooding can occur in any urban area, even where drought is ongoing.

Thunderstorm downpours capable of flash flooding are also forecast to riddle portions of the Southeast and interior West. A zone of locally severe storms will extend from parts of the Dakotas to Minnesota.

As heat is trimmed in the Northeast, it is expected to linger over the southern Plains.

No relief from hot and humid conditions is anticipated for the Southeast, except from spotty storms.

Dry, dusty air over the Atlantic is inhibiting the development of any tropical systems, leaving the chance of any storms developing over the next five days very faint.