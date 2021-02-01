Major storm hits Northeast, more than a foot of snow expected

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Snowfall picked up Monday in the Northeast as the region braced for a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a prolonged event,” Pagano said. “We have snow that had made its way across much of Pennsylvania and into southern portions of New York and into Connecticut and much of New Jersey.”

The National Weather Service warned, “when the power goes out in the winter, the cold can be deadly,” and issued guidance on how to stay warm in an emergency.

It was already impacting coronavirus vaccinations in New York and New Jersey, with appointments for Monday needing to be canceled and rescheduled.

The storm could paralyze New York City, which was forecast to be at the center of the Nor’easter’s bluster, said meteorologist Brian Hurley, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

“It’s a widespread area with 10 to 20 inches of snow coming,” Hurley said. “The sweet spot looks like it will be right around New York City.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Sunday press conference that schools would be closed on Monday and that officials are rescheduling appointments for coronavirus vaccinations.

“There’s going to be tremendous danger and difficulty getting around on Monday,” de Blasio said. “The last thing we want to do is urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this.”

The NWS advised that “treacherous” travel conditions are expected throughout the northeast for a few days, as wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are forecast for Monday, creating blinding, blowing snow.

As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches of snow, with 6 inches in parts of Pennsylvania, she said. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches already was reported as of Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources. He also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries also were suspended. Amtrak modified its train service, canceling some trains.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

In anticipation of the storm, Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday declared a snow emergency in effect from Sunday to Tuesday morning.

Video from the National Mall shows heavy snowfall obscuring the Washington Monument, as well as the Lincoln Memorial.

The storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple of hundred flights at the city’s two airports. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches, and the snow was still falling.