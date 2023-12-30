Massive waves crush California coast prompting evacuation warnings

A rogue wave hits the beach at the end of Seward Ave in the City of Ventura. This occurred during the high surf advisory at high tide. Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals. Currently the beaches are closed in Ventura County and so is the Ventura Pier. Video credit: Ventura Police Department and the City of Ventura. @Ventura_PD @cityofventura @VCFD

(NewsNation) — An evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Ventura, California, as high surf continues to send high waves crashing along the shore.

The warning follows three days of massive waves battering California’s coast, causing flooding in coastal homes and businesses, including a dangerous rogue wave that hospitalized 9. Southern California, particularly Orange County, remains a high surf epicenter, prompting beach and pier closures.

On Saturday morning, authorities announced the closure of Seal Beach Pier due to hazardous surf conditions. Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach piers in Los Angeles County were also shut down as a precautionary measure.

Cleanup efforts are underway in Ventura County, where work crews have constructed a six-foot-tall sand berm stretching a mile long to protect beach communities. The United States Coast Guard ordered the closure of the Channel Islands Harbor entrance, subject to regular evaluation.

Lifeguard staffing has been increased along the Southern California coast from Ventura County to San Diego County. Despite a temporary respite on Friday, larger waves are expected to arrive on Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high surf and coastal flood advisory through Monday.

Officials emphasize caution for residents and beachgoers, urging them to avoid coastal jetties and piers. While the Seal Beach Pier closure is in effect as a precaution, it will be reopened once safety is assured. The situation is being closely monitored, and questions can be directed to the Ventura County Harbor Patrol.

